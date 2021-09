NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police on the scene of a barricade situation near Cheyenne and Commerce, Friday night.

Police tell 8 News Now Cheyenne is shut down in both directions.

Related Content Man found shot to death in vehicle, North Las Vegas police looking for pickup truck

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police believe the individual barricaded inside a car is the alleged homicide suspect from earlier Friday afternoon when officers found a man shot and killed inside his car in North Las Vegas.

This is a developing story, check back for details.