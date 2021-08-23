NLV neighborhood fed up with street racing incidents

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The trend of street racing can be heard across the valley.

From loud noise, smoke in the air and the danger those drivers are to the community, residents in one North Las Vegas neighborhood say they’ve had enough.

Tammy Rorabaugh has lived in her house for five years and says street racing has always been a problem in her neighborhood of North Las Vegas, but as late, it has gotten worse.

To the point where she hears it not once, but several times a day as she works from home.

More #Street #Racing 🚘💨 to report: This video was taken from someone’s home in North Las Vegas… that’s how close this car was to their property ! Live report tonight @11pm #8NN #NorthLasVegas 🎥: Tammy R. pic.twitter.com/RudlzTy5ec — MADISON KIMBRO (@MADKIMBRO) August 24, 2021

“We’ve been having a lot of racing in the neighborhood,” Rorabaugh shared with 8 News Now. “People not stopping at the stop signs, just basically spinning donuts in the middle of the road on Bruce Street.

“It could be in the middle of the day when the kids come home from school or it can also be late at night so it’s very random when it happens,” she added.

Besides the loud noises, the tire marks left behind are severe and Tammy isn’t the only one to notice.

“I see a bunch of smoke in the air, and it looked like a fire, so I thought it was maybe a car on fire, but no, as I walked outside, I could see these cars doing donuts right in front of my house,” Neighbor, Edward Galeas said.

“It’s scary because you are hearing this kind of stuff and you don’t really know what is going on, so you don’t really feel peaceful sleeping at night,” he shared.

Several neighbors have been in touch with the North Las Vegas Police Department, and they were told that authorities would handle it.

“Somebody is going to come around the corner one of these days and eventually get killed!” said Rorabaugh.

8 News Now has reached out to North Las Vegas Police for further details on the situation and are awaiting a response.