NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a Facebook post, he will quarantine.

This comes just after Lee announced his candidacy for Nevada governor.

“I was informed late Monday afternoon that someone I had come in contact with had tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote in the post. “I immediately went to get tested, and tested positive, while following all CDC guidelines.”

Lee says he feels well and is not experiencing symptoms.