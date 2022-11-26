North Las Vegas Police respond to a shooting Friday night on the 3100 block of Plumwood Lane. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating the shooting death late Friday of a man in a neighborhood near the Cheyenne Sports Complex.

Officers found the man, thought to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound on the 3100 block of Plumwood Lane, south of East Cheyenne Avenue and west of North Pecos Road, at about 10 p.m., and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and police said no other information would be released to “help protect the integrity of the case.”

The victim’s identification and the cause and manner of death are pending an examination by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Anyone with more information can call North Las Vegas Police, 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.