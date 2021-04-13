NLV firefighters rescue two children from house fire; one seriously injured

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas firefighters rescued two children from a house fire near Cheyenne and Civic Center Drive Tuesday night. Authorities say they were transported to UMC, where one is stable, and the other suffering from serious injuries.

The incident occurred around 6:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of Webster Circle.

North Las Vegas Police are coordinating with the fire department on the investigation. They will be on scene for the next several hours.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.