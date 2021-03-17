NLV firefighters put out building fire Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas firefighters put out a building fire Wednesday morning in the 5000 block of Goldfield Street, just northeast of Craig Ranch Regional Park.

One person was injured in the fire, but was not transported to a hospital, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.

The fire is under investigation. Initial reports indicate firefighters had to work around “hoarding conditions” at the building.

The Clark County Fire Department assisted.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke and flames showing in a one-story building.