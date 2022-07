A driver had to be extricated after crashing into a tractor-trailer. (North Las Vegas Fire Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver who had to be extricated early Saturday after crashing into a tractor-trailer is in stable condition, the North Las Vegas Fire Department said.

A driver is in stable condition after being extricated from a crash early Saturday. (North Las Vegas Fire Department)

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue assisted in freeing the driver from a sport utility vehicle at about 4 a.m., according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department Twitter account.

Crews from the North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue respond to extricate a driver from an SUV. (North Las Vegas Fire Department)

The crash was at a parking lot near the Walmart Supercenter, east of North Rancho Drive and south of West Carey Avenue.