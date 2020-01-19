NLV Fire: 6 people displaced, 2 animals dead in house fire

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas firefighters say 6 people were displaced after a house fire in the northeast side of the valley. Officials responded to the house near Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road early Sunday morning and found smoke and flames coming from the garage.

NLV Fire say they knocked down the fire and reported no injuries to occupants or firefighters.

Two animals, however, did perish in the home.

Courtesy: City of North Las Vegas Fire Department/Facebook

The fire is currently under investigation. The Red Cross was called out to assist the 6 displaced occupants.