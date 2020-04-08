NLV city council to consider penalties for landlords who violate eviction moratorium

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas says it will consider an ordinance amending the city code that would outline penalties for those who violate emergency directives from the governor or the city, including landlords and property managers who violate the state’s moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 12 and March 15, the City of North Las Vegas declared a State of Emergency related to the new coronavirus pandemic. Under the proposed changes, violators would be subject to administrative fines of up to $1,000 per day, revocation of business licenses or permits, or misdemeanor charges carrying penalties of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

The City of North Las Vegas’ special meeting will take place Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually and n be viewed on the City of North Las Vegas website.

Residents can participate by doing the following: