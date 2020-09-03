NLV City Council ‘stands in solidarity’ with Nevada Legislature; condemns historic discrimination against residents

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a symbolic move Wednesday night, the North Las Vegas City Council voted to condemn historic discrimination against residents North Las Vegas and Nevada. According to the council, the vote was in alignment with the Nevada Legislature, which spent the last Special Session addressing racial inequality and police reform.

The full resolution from Wednesday night’s meeting reads, “A Resolution Standing in Solidarity with the Nevada Legislature in Condemning Historic Discrimination Against the Residents of North Las Vegas and Nevada, and Urging Action to Address the Public Health Crisis Caused by Systemic Racism and Greatly Magnified by the COVID-19 Pandemic in Nevada.”

While discussing the resolution, the following stats bullet points were brought up:

Nearly 52 percent of the City of North Las Vegas’ population is represented by persons of color, including residents who are Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander and residents of more than one racial or ethnic background; and

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, African Americans are 5 times more likely and Latinos are 4 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than Caucasians, and during the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic, North Las Vegas experienced the nation’s highest death rate among the African American population at 66 percent mortality; and WHEREAS, the City of North Las Vegas did not receive a direct disbursement of CARES Act funds from the State’s share, increasing the certainty that businesses in North Las Vegas will fail due to financial complications caused by COVID-19 and families of color will struggle more without assistance, therefore, perpetuating long-standing systemic racism.

Underfunding one of Nevada’s largest minority-majority cities compared to significantly less diverse cities continues the generational repression of communities of color and is the very definition of Nevada Governor Sisolak’s proclamation that “institutional and systemic racism has gone on far too long in this country and in this State;”

