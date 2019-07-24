NLV assistant police chief resigns following DUI arrest

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The assistant chief of the North Las Vegas Police Department has resigned from his position. Clinton Ryan was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.

North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda sent the following statement in regards to Ryan’s resignation:

“We expect the highest standard of conduct from our officers, and particularly from our command staff. Effective immediately, Assistant Chief Ryan has resigned from the City. We thank Clint for his 22 years of service with the Police Department and wish him well in the future. “

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, when Ryan was pulled over, he told a trooper he had “two or three” beers before driving from Kingman to Las Vegas towing a horse trailer.

But he also refused field sobriety tests.

Ryan was arrested and charged with first-time DUI, as well as having an open container of alcohol and failing to stay in his travel lane.