NLV Animal cruelty investigation headed to City Attorney’s Office

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An animal cruelty investigation is being sent to the North Las Vegas City Attorney’s Office. Animal rights activists say their calls to help a dog chained outside went unheard until it was too late.

A video shows the dog struggling to breathe while chained outside. It has been shared nearly 700 times on Facebook.

The neighbor who took the video wants to remain anonymous but said the dog was making distressed barking noises while laying outside for days in extreme heat.

“It’s really difficult to listen to an animal clearly in distressed,” said the neighbor. “There’s nothing you can do. I can’t jump over walls. My husband isn’t going to jump block walls. We’re not going to trespass.”

The neighbor says they emailed North Las Vegas Animal Control four days in a row, but nothing came of it.

On Saturday, they called Gina Greisen, with the group “Nevada Voters for Animals.” Greisen and the neighbor called NLV Police and went to the neighborhood.

“Not only do we write the laws,” said Greisen, “Laws are what, they’re words on paper. We are actually also out there trying to ensure that the laws are enforced.”

Now, Greisen, along with other animal rights activists, are demanding answers after they say it took too long for animal control and police to respond.

A petition online has nearly 9,000 signatures, calling for justice for the dog. A peaceful protest is being planned next week.

The dog had a necropsy done at a local animal hospital. They were not able to give 8 News Now information on the cause of death.

We have also reached out to North Las Vegas Animal Control and have not yet heard back.