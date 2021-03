LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An app just launched is helping you explore the Las Vegas community. “Nirmy” can be used to discover restaurants, retail, services and entertainment within your area.

Nirmy says they provide businesses a way to advertise at a low cost while also bringing more awareness to the diverse services in the customer’s neighborhood.

Users can also place orders and schedule appointments all from the app.

It’s available now for Android and iPhone users.