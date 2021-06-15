Ninth anniversary of DACA, workshop to prepare DREAMers for application process

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the ninth anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA, Dream Big Nevada is celebrating with a news conference and workshop.

It has been nine years since President Obama’s announcement of the DACA program, and as Congress deliberates on a path forward for immigration reform, Dream Big Nevada is advocating for citizenship for DREAMers and other immigrants.

Dream Big Nevada hopes that with the passage of the DREAM and Promise Act and the U.S. Citizenship Act a permanent solution is on the horizon.

The news conference is being held at the Rafael Rivera Community Center on 2900 Stewart Avenue today, June 15 at 4 p.m. In attendance will be Astrid Silva, Executive Director of Dream Big Nevada, and North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron.

FIRST-TIME DACA APPLICANT WORKSHOP

Following the news conference, Dream Big Nevada will co-host an in-person applicant workshop to prepare DREAMers for the application process.

The Dream Big Nevada organization and Immigrant Home Foundation have helped more than 1,500 DREAMers with their application through virtual workshops, since December 2020.