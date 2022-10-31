LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A story 8 News Now has been following since 2013, a young local girl named Brazyl Ward was hit by a car on Halloween night. Now 15 years old, she and her family share how they turned a tragedy into a purpose.

In 2013 at just six years old, Ward survived a hit-and-run on Halloween night leaving her with a traumatic brain injury and in a coma for months.

She is now a living miracle and her mother, Tiffany Ward, is right by her side sharing what it was like that frightful night.

“As we were crossing the street a car going about 80 miles an hour sped down the street and we all had to jump out of the way,” Tiffany said. “Unfortunately, Brazyl was caught in that crossfire of trying to get out of the way and she was struck and thrown 100 feet into the air.”

The whole Las Vegas community has been following Ward’s story and nine years later, she and her family continue to spread awareness of pedestrian safety.

“Be safe and look both ways,” said Ward.

“We are always going to keep fighting to make sure what happened to our family doesn’t happen to other families. We want to be able to curve that so we have partnered with Zero Teen Fatalities, and we have a nonprofit called, ‘Dream Safe Project’.” Tiffany said.

Ward’s younger sister, Berlin, who was in a stroller at the time of the hit-and-run shares what this day means to her.

“I’m happy she is here with us because if she wasn’t, I was only one so I wouldn’t have remembered her,” Berlin shares.

Tiffany also shared that their hope is to maintain their presence in the community so justice will eventually prevail.

“To this day, they never caught the driver, so we wanted to be able to put her in front of whoever it is that did this and let them know she is still here and don’t forget her!” Tiffany said.

The City of Las Vegas is giving out two proclamations to the Ward family. Oct. 30 is officially Brazyl Ward Day and Oct. 31 is Brazyl Ward Safe Crossing Day.