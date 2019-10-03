Nine students arrested after fights break out at Del Sol High School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to CCSD Police, authorities responded to two fights that happened on the Del Sol High School grounds. This happened at 2:15 Thursday afternoon.

Officials say no injuries were reported from the fights. Nine people were arrested, and they were all students. The nine were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

CCSD Police also says school threats were being made along with the fights. We don’t have specific details on what those threats were.

Metro assisted CCSD Police with crowd control during the incident.