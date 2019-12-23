Nike releases new sneaker, in collaboration with Colin Kaepernick

(CNN) — Nike is collaborating with former NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, on a new shoe. On Monday, Dec. 23, the sneaker company released the ‘Nike Air Force One Colin Kaepernick,’ also known as “True to Seven.”

The black and white shoe includes a portrait of Kaepernick embroidered on the heel tab and his person logo on the tongue of the shoe.

There is also a number seven hang-tag, which is Kaepernick’s jersey number.

While playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, Kaepernick started kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial discrimination.

The gesture caught on, but caused some backlash, including criticism from President Trump who said players were disrespecting the country.