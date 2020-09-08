Nighttime lane restrictions set this week on northbound I-515

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 515 (US Highway 95) from Henderson to downtown Las Vegas will face nighttime lane restrictions Tuesday night through Thursday night.

Tonight, Wednesday night:

Two northbound inside travel lanes will close at 9 p.m. tonight between Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue. Wednesday night, two outside travel lanes will close. The lanes are expected to reopen at 4 a.m.

Thursday night:

On Thursday night, two northbound inside travel lanes will close from Charleston Boulevard to Eastern Avenue at 9 p.m., reopening at 4 a.m.

The lane restrictions will allow repairs on bridges along the stretch of highway that runs through east Las Vegas, according to Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia.

NDOT urges drivers to use caution in the work zones, and to check the Waze app for updates on the closures.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.