Nighttime closures planned during work on ramp from Lake Mead to US Highway 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Work on the ramp from westbound Lake Mead Boulevard to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will cause overnight closures beginning Sunday night in the northwest valley.

Pavement work, restriping and ramp meter repairs will occur at night on the following schedule released by the Nevada Deparment of Transportation:

June 20-June 21 (Sunday Night – Monday Morning)

• The westbound Lake Mead Boulevard onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed 6 p.m., June 20, until 6 a.m., June 21.

• The westbound Lake Mead Boulevard right travel lane and shoulder will be closed from Rainbow Boulevard to Rock Springs Drive from 6 p.m., June 20, until 6 a.m., June 21.

• The southbound U.S. Highway 95 right travel lane and shoulder will be closed from the Lake Mead Boulevard offramp to the Lake Mead Boulevard bridge over U.S. Highway 95 from 6 p.m., June 20, until 6 a.m., June 21.

June 21-June 28 (Monday Night – Monday Morning)

• The westbound Lake Mead Boulevard onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 21 and concluding the morning of June 28. (There will be no work Friday or Saturday night, June 25-26).

• The westbound Lake Mead Boulevard right travel lane and shoulder will be closed from Rainbow Boulevard to Rock Springs Drive from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 21 and concluding the morning of June 28. (There will be no work Friday or Saturday night, June 25-26).

• The southbound U.S. Highway 95 right travel lane and shoulder will be closed from the Lake Mead Boulevard offramp to the Lake Mead Boulevard bridge over U.S. Highway 95 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 21 and concluding the morning of June 28. (There will be no work Friday or Saturday night, June 25-26).

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.