Nightlife Comeback: OMNIA Nightclub reopens this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nightlife is making a comeback on the Las Vegas Strip. One major venue reopening this weekend is the OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace.

The club will look a lot different, at least for right now. It will function more like a lounge, with guests only allowed on the outdoor terrace. They’ll limit the number of people at each table, just one of the safety measures that will be put in place.

“Everything is at least six feet apart,” said Russel Finizie, general manager of OMNIA. “We’ll have plexiglass put up in between each group.”

The OMNIA terrace area, which normally fits around 1,000 people, will only have about 300 guests because of capacity limits amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There will also be touchless menu systems via smart phone QR codes, and rigorous cleaning will be practiced.

“We want everybody to have a good time, but we also have to make sure that everybody is safe and that we are complying with the governor’s orders,” Finizie said.

After a year of being closed, James Algate, executive vice president of entertainment for Hakkasan Group, says the company is thrilled to be reopening the night of March 5.

“We’re very, very glad to be back,” Algate said.

He notes some employees at OMNIA are also being brought back, in addition to other Hakkasan Group venues on the Strip — more than 200 total, across the board.

And business at OMNIA looks promising.

“We’ve more or less sold out for the whole opening weekend,” Algate shared. “There’s only a few limited reservations left.”

Although the classic club experience is not available yet, some visitors tell 8 News Now they are excited for what options they do have.

“It’s fun to at least get the little experience, even if it’s not the same as before, but they’re giving us something back that we haven’t had,” said tourist Eddie Santos.

Tourist Avilene Carreon added, “Now that that club is opening up, we’ll probably see if we can go and have a good time.”

It is still unclear when the inside of OMNIA Nightclub will reopen. But staff say for now, they are just taking it one step at a time.

“We’ll be able to rock and roll,” Finizie said. “We’re very excited.”

OMNIA will be open Fridays and Saturdays starting at 10:30 p.m., and reservations will be required.