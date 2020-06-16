Nightclubs, other companies impacted as Nevada remains in Phase 2

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The State of Nevada remains in Phase 2 of “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.” The governor said Phase 3 is nowhere in sight right now.

Phase 3 would ease restrictions on non-essential travel, some public and mass gatherings and get more businesses back to normal.

Las Vegas is known for its events and nightlife, but most clubs are still not allowed to reopen until we reach the next phase.

Jonathan Fine, owner of Rockhouse at the Venetian, said that his venue is “normally … an open format, a big room.” He explained “the nightlife, loud DJs, dancing, a lot of single people connecting, that was a big part of our business.”

He doesn’t know when the music and fun will be back.

During a press conference Monday, Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state was not ready for Phase 3 and that the timeline was dictated by the virus. He noted they are working to analyze statistics and date “many times a day.”

The governor said there is no date for the next phase, as COVID-19 cases remain unpredictable.

Since nightclubs and day clubs have to wait, Fine is changing the dance floor and club area at Rockhouse, for now.

“We have taken a lot of that space, made it look like the banquets we do in them, putting out tables, and we are preparing to ramp up our food service,” he said.

Large events not taking place is also impacting companies.

“Having the increase number of guests would benefit us,” said Pam Howatt, owner of Devine Events.

The company can only cater and hold events with less than 50 people. So far, they have lost over $1 million in business.

“We are hoping our September, October timeframe, that is usually our busiest time of the year,” said Howatt. “We are hoping we can get back to business by that time.”

The governor said the biggest part of moving forward will be taking precautions.