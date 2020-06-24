Night swim opening at some clubs on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 05: A general view of the grand opening of NightSwim at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Night swim is opening up at some of the clubs on the Las Vegas Strip. Encore Beach Club and Marquee night club both posted on Instagram about night swims that will soon take place on the properties.

Encore’s post said, “#EBCatNight is back poolside under the stars. “

While Marquee boasted that “Things are about to heat up as the sun goes down in Vegas, introducing The Pool Marquee at Night! A new, socially distant, outdoor, night-time open-air terrace experience.”

