LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police hosted the third annual Night of Power in Summerlin on Monday. It’s an event meant to bring the Muslim community and law enforcement together.

“In a post 9/11 world, we see plenty of incidents where anybody who was different from the norm, was targeted, so we made it a priority to give the community a voice,” Sasha Larkin assistant sheriff for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated.

She said she created the event as a way to unify the community after the pandemic brought so much division to people’s lives, as well as the continued hate crimes across the nation.

“I think there is a lot of value when you sit down with people you wouldn’t normally sit and talk to,” David Sims a captain with Metro’s Summerlin area command stated. “Once we start to build these relationships and learn about each other’s backgrounds we are more effective as a Vegas Strong community.”

Rokai Yusufzai the founder of the Islamic Association of Las Vegas and a member of Metro’s multicultural advisory committee said attending such gatherings strengthens the community and increases awareness and tolerance.

“A lot of our officers are not aware of different cultures,” Yusufzai shared. “We have a class that we teach them so they know what they should and should not do.”

The evening was led by prayer by those a part of the Muslim faith and concluded with a meal shared by all.