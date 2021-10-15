Night court launches Oct. 19 in North Las Vegas to ease dealing with traffic tickets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a step that could make a traffic ticket a much smaller burden, the North Las Vegas Municipal Court is launching the state’s only night court.

The first session will be Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m., and a session will run once a month for traffic offenses, according to a North Las Vegas news release. The court plans to expand the number of sessions and types of offenses heard based on demand.

“I’ve seen many people come into court who have had to take the day off to handle their ticket, or they bring their kids with them because they’d have to find childcare during the day,” North Las Vegas Municipal Court Chief Judge Chris Lee said.

“Many are already struggling to pay traffic fines, which makes missing work to handle their tickets an extra burden. We are providing a better option for them,” he said.