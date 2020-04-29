Nieces use parade of cars to gather family for social distancing surprise for 90-year-old aunt’s birthday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop a local family from celebrating their aunt’s 90th Birthday — they just had to get creative.

Jean Bosma, who was born and raised in Las Vegas, got a warm birthday surprise Tuesday when dozens of her family members drove into her cul de sac with cars covered in balloons, streamers, and colorful signs full of birthday wishes.

After making a few passes filled with honking and celebrating, her family members got out of their vehicles and sang Happy Birthday, while maintaining social distancing.

Bosma, who spent time in the hospital in February, was visibly moved by her surprise.

“I’ve never in all my life had a party like this,” she said. “I told them (my family) for my 90th birthday, ‘Don’t you dare give me a party,’ but all of them came. Look at them!”

The parade was planned by Bosma’s nieces Linda Pursel, Patty Maxwell, and Gina Bell. They said the original plan was to throw her a party at Ichabod’s Lounge and Restaurant because she likes to dance, but that fell through with the shutdown of nonessential businesses in Nevada.

“With all this distancing and that, I said, ‘We’ve got to do this. Let’s just throw her a parade,'” Pursel said. “So we all just did it, we just took it and went with it.”

Bosma’s nieces said this is a birthday she’ll never forget, and she agreed.

“I can’t get over it, I can hardly talk, I’m so surprised,” Bosma said. “I’ve never had anything like this ever happen before.”