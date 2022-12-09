Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys performs onstage in Detroit, Michigan, in Dec. 2022. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A civil lawsuit filed against Nick Carter alleging that he raped a teenage girl revealed additional accusations of rape against the Backstreet Boys singer spanning several years.

Shannon “Shay” Ruth claimed in her lawsuit that she was 17 years old when Carter, who was 21 at the time, gave her alcohol, raped her, and threatened her if she told anyone, documents said.

The lawsuit, filed in Clark County, alleges Carter also raped three other victims between 2003 and 2006, including a 15-year-old girl.

In February of 2001, Ruth was invited onto a tour bus by Carter while she was waiting in line for an autograph. On the bus, Carter gave her cranberry juice with alcohol and said it was “VIP juice” after Ruth told him the drink tasted weird, according to the lawsuit.

Nick, a member of the Backstreet Boys, performs in concert in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 12, 2001. The Backstreet Boys will perform a second show Sunday. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch)

After Ruth drank the juice, the lawsuit said, Carter took her to the bathroom of the tour bus and assaulted her. He became irritated when Ruth got upset, asking her “Why are you crying?! Stop crying,” according to the lawsuit.

Carter then took Ruth to the back of the tour bus and raped her, the lawsuit said.

Carter told Ruth it would be their “special secret,” and would get “angry and push her down harder” every time Ruth tried to get up, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges that Carter left a bruise on her arm and screamed at her afterward, telling her “she was a ‘[expletive] little b—‘ and no one would believe her,” the lawsuit said.

Ruth said his comments made fun of her autism and cerebral palsy.

“Carter went on to tell [Ruth] that any of the females waiting for his autograph outside would have wanted her experience,” the lawsuit said. “He told [Ruth] she would go to jail if she told anyone what happened… He said that he was Nick Carter, and that he had the power to do that.”

Ruth did not report the incident because of his threats, according to the lawsuit.

It was later discovered that Carter infected her with human papillomavirus, or HPV, the lawsuit said.

Shannon “Shay” Ruth, 39, flanked by her attorneys at Thursday’s Beverly Hills news conference, tearfully talked about the alleged 2001 sexual assault. (KCBS)

Around 2003, another victim, who was not named, said Carter gave her alcohol and raped her. She later tested positive for HPV, according to the lawsuit.

Between August and November of 2003, Carter gave alcohol to and raped a 15-year-old girl “on multiple separate occasions,” the lawsuit said. She was also infected with HPV.

Around March of 2006, Carter and a friend raped another victim, who was not named, at a party in Florida, according to the lawsuit.

“Carter used his position as a famed singer to threaten these young women, telling them that no one would ever believe their story should they come forward,” the lawsuit said.

Carter is being sued for damages in excess of $15,000, other punitive damages, and attorney’s fees.

“Carter took away my childhood and innocence, but he cannot and will not take away my strength and truth. I am a survivor and always will be,” Ruth said at a news conference in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Carter’s attorney Michael Holtz denied the allegations in a statement obtained by Variety.

“This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick — and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time.”

Carter was also accused of rape by singer Melissa Schuman, who claimed he raped her in 2003. The statute of limitations expired before charges could be filed, and Carter has denied that allegation.

Ruth and Schuman are being named because they chose to identify themselves as victims of sexual assault. Victims of sexual assault are not named unless they choose to publicly come forward.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at 1-800-656-4673. Other resources for sexual assault survivors can be found HERE.