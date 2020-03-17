NHRC calls for temporary ban on evictions, halt on enforcement of camping ban across the state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Housing Rights Coalition (NHRC) is calling on the state to temporarily ban evictions and the camping ban enforcement enacted earlier this year in order to protect the health of Nevada’s homeless community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The coalition says many that are homeless in the state are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Living in crowded shelter facilities or in unsheltered locations with poor access to necessary sanitation increases their vulnerability to this illness,” the coalition stated in a letter to cities and counties across Nevada.

The Nevada Housing Rights Coalition called for state and local governments to:

Enact a statewide moratorium on evictions;

Follow the lead of other states that are utilizing emergency funding to place unsheltered individuals and families into vacant hotels and motels and in trailers in key locations;

Immediately place a moratorium on enforcement of any ban on camping; and

Immediately halt the clearing and disposal of tents and other sheltering materials to ensure that unhoused people do not lose what may be their only present means to self-quarantine and practice social distancing.



The NHRC calls on municipalities in Clark County to immediately place a moratorium on enforcement of any ban on camping. People who feel unwell should not be forced into crowded shelters or sanctioned encampments under fear of arrest or citation. We further call on municipalities in Clark and Washoe County to immediately halt the clearing and disposal of tents and other sheltering materials to ensure that unhoused people do not lose what may be their only present means to self-quarantine and practice social distancing. NHRC letter to cities, counties across Nevada

The coalition sent the enclosed letter to the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, as well as both Washoe and Clark counties.



