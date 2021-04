LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol’s DUI Strike Team had a busy overnight shift, detailing several arrests and incidents over the holiday weekend.

Troopers assisted in an airlift for an impaired driver that crashed their car.

The team also made numerous narcotics-related DUI arrests and felony drug charges.

NHP also says they stopped a wrong-way driver on Summerlin Parkway and Durango.