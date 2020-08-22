NHP: Wrong-way driver dies following 4-vehicle crash on I-215 SB, Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead following a 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP).

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on I-215 at Tropicana. The crash involved 4 vehicles, including a Mazda sedan, Hyundai sedan, Ford F-250 and BMW sedan.

NHP says the driver of the Mazda was traveling the wrong way on I-215, going northbound in the right travel lane in the southbound lanes when it collided with a Ford F-250 that was traveling southbound in the left travel lane.

The crash caused the Ford to leave the roadway and hit the left concrete barrier. The Mazda began to rotate across the southbound travel lanes and was struck on the driver’s side by a Hyundai traveling southbound. The fourth vehicle, a BMW, struck a tire that separated from the Mazda.

The woman driving the Mazda and traveling the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants in the Hyundai and Ford were all transported to UMC with non-life threatening injuries, NHP says. The driver of the BMW was not transported.

Officials say it is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.

Scene of the crash. Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

Ford truck involved in the crash. Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

Hyundai involved in the crash. Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

NHP provided the following message in a news release about the crash:

“August has been a deadly month on Nevada’s roadways. All these crashes are 100 percent avoidable. Don’t drive impaired, put your phones down and observe the posted speed limit. We must all try harder for safer roads in Nevada, we ALL share them.”