LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rollover crash on the 215 Beltway near Windmill Lane caused traffic delays, but all lanes are now reopen, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

#TrafficUpdate All travel lanes back open at IR215/Windmill . — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 10, 2021

NHP tweeted that motorists should expect delays while they are working at the scene.

NHP did not release any further information on the crash, which appeared to involve only one vehicle.