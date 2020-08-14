NHP warns against reckless driving after horrific, deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NHP Troopers are asking people across the valley to consider the consequences of reckless driving, after witnesses said it lead to a horrific crash on I-15 Thursday.

“I just saw the truck,” witness Breena Payne said of the scene. “It was like hanging over like the bridge.”

It’s a scene that’s shocking but all too common on our Southern Nevada streets and highways, as many continue to speed and drive recklessly.

“I was going real slow, Payne added of what she saw. “I was trying to see what was going on, like oh my god”

NHP Troopers told 8 News Now two adults, a child and a dog died Thursday morning. The person behind the wheel of a sedan cut across the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near the US 95, and hit a truck towing an off-road vehicle.

The crash forced both cars to go over a nearby freeway wall and catch fire. The driver of the truck and his daughter were able to escape, thanks in part to a good Samaritan who stepped in to help.

“When you add high speeds, reckless driving to a densely populated area,” NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said of Thursday’s scene. “This is the result you get.”

The wreck follows a tragic trend that troopers said has spiked since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone was really adhering to that strict stay at home order. “The roads were empty and highway patrols across the country were seeing the speeds increase,” Buratczuk added. “Now, we’re still seeing these high speeds, but look at all the cars on the road.”





Photo: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

That’s why troopers and other traffic officials are asking everyone to slow down and consider what can happen, so others don’t have to experience this excruciating outcome.

“Nothing is worth someone’s life,” Buratczuk said.

“You’ve got to watch for other people,” Payne concluded. “You might think you are driving careful, but the reckless driver could hit you.”

The Nevada Department of Public Safety told 8 News Now while they couldn’t provide exact numbers Thursday, the summer of 2020 is definitely deadlier than this time last year.