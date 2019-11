LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is working with California Highway Patrol to keep I-15 safe as drivers head in and out of the Las Vegas valley for the holiday weekend.

They are warning that lead-foot drivers will pay a heavy fine. They posted some tweets Wednesday morning with one driver pulled over for speeding in excess of 100 mph.

We are just beginning our joint enforcement with CHP down in Primm and we already got our first turkey at 100+. Slow down, arrive alive!!! #primm #chp #nhp #speedkills #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/D8ZN0X4mFG — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 27, 2019