NHP, Vitalant team up for blood drive in honor of Trooper Micah May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) is teaming up with Vitalant for a memorial blood drive in honor of Trooper Micah May on Aug. 11. If you’d like to donate, you must make an appointment here, using code NHP.

The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in NHP training room 105, located at 4615 West Sunset.

Vitalant says there is currently an urgent need for blood, with an emphasis on types O-positive and O-negative. Your donation will help hospital patients who need blood transfusions.

All donors must wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status.