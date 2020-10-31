NHP: Vegas man not wearing seat belt dies in rollover crash on Summerlin Parkway, US95 ramp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says a 48-year-old Las Vegas man is dead following a crash early Saturday morning on Summerlin Parkway.

The fatal crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on eastbound Summerlin Parkway, near the US-95 northbound ramp.

According to NHP, a 2001 BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed, and for unknown reasons, the vehicle struck the guardrail on the ramp.

The car then overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt, the agency noted.

NHP says the driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy: NHP

Officials do not yet know if impairment was a factor in the crash.

The ramp was closed until about 6:15 a.m. Saturday, but has reopened.

The Nevada Highway Patrol wants to “remind everyone to slow down, buckle up and drive sober. Especially tonight while children are out in our communities trick or treating,” the agency stated in a press release.