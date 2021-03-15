NHP urges road safety after deadly weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local police and Nevada Highway Patrol had their hands full over the weekend dealing with numerous crashes, some that were deadly.

In addition, Metro Police made 28 DUI arrests on Saturday on Las Vegas valley roads.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said all too often the party atmosphere in Las Vegas can lead to drivers making poor decisions.

“If you know you’re going to a venue and you know you going to have alcohol that may impair your ability to operate a vehicle the plan ahead and take an Uber, rideshare, Lyft or some other form of pubic transportation. Then when it comes time to leave that venue, you’re not leaving that critical decision up to someone who may be impaired,” he said.

Smaka added that often crashes involving wrong-way drivers involve impairment.