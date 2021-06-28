UPDATE: U.S. Highway 95 reopens near Creech Air Force Base after report of explosives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Highway 95 has reopened after being closed in both directions near Indian Springs after an investigation into possible explosives at the main gate to Creech Air Force Base concluded, authorities said. No explosives were found.

#Update all travel lanes on US95 and MM119 (Creech) are back open. #DriveSafeNV #NhpSocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 28, 2021

Creech issued an “all clear” message on its Twitter account just after 2 p.m.: “Creech Air Force Base has resolved the possible explosive detection at the main gate as of 1400 today. No explosives were detected. The main gate will re-open shortly.”

“A team of explosive ordnance disposal technicians from Nellis Air Force Base responded to the situation and no explosives were found. The main gate has been re-opened,” according to a Monday news release.

⚠️All Clear!⚠️



Creech Air Force Base has resolved the possible explosive detection at the main gate as of 1400 today. No explosives were detected. The main gate will re-open shortly. — Creech AFB (@Creech_AFB) June 28, 2021

NHP initially reported that the highway was closed at mile marker 119 outside of Creech Air Force Base due to police activity.

Metro police assisted with traffic control at the scene during the investigation.

Indian Springs is about 45 miles north of Las Vegas.