NHP: Troopers shoot, kill ‘armed man’ following road rage incident near Jean

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a road rage incident near Jean, Nevada led to a deadly shooting involving troopers Thursday night.

According to NHP, troopers shot an armed suspect in the parking lot of NHP’s Southern Command Jean substation.

Investigators say the incident started with a driver who called for help regarding a road rage incident on I-15 around 6 p.m. The driver reported they were being followed by someone with a gun.

The two drivers eventually stopped in the parking lot of the substation.

Two troopers saw one of the drivers get out of their vehicle with a gun and opened fire. The driver died at the scene.

#breaking OIS I-15 at Exit 12 in Jean. Troopers are OK. PIO enroute, check back for updates on media staging area. No further details are available at this time. #ois #nhosocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 8, 2020

The troopers involved are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.