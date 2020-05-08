NHP: Troopers shoot, kill ‘armed man’ following road rage incident near Jean

1  of  2
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a road rage incident near Jean, Nevada led to a deadly shooting involving troopers Thursday night.

According to NHP, troopers shot an armed suspect in the parking lot of NHP’s Southern Command Jean substation.

Investigators say the incident started with a driver who called for help regarding a road rage incident on I-15 around 6 p.m. The driver reported they were being followed by someone with a gun.

The two drivers eventually stopped in the parking lot of the substation.

Two troopers saw one of the drivers get out of their vehicle with a gun and opened fire. The driver died at the scene.

The troopers involved are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

