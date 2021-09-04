NHP trooper working crash that knocked out traffic lights helps elderly man cross street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NHP troopers were working a crash scene Saturday morning on SR160 and went above and beyond to help.

According to a post on social media by NHP Southern Command, while working a crash on SR160 and Dean Martin, near the Silverton, NHP Trooper Moran noticed an older gentleman “getting some morning exercise” but who was afraid to cross the street with the traffic lights out due to the crash.

Trooper Moran said “I will take you sir” and walked with the gentleman across SR160.

8 News Now wants to highlight Trooper Moran going above and beyond. Thank you!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge Harvest Festival

Don't Miss

Trending Stories