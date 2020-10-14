NHP trooper shown on video punching suspect during Sparks arrest

RENO — A Nevada state trooper is on administrative leave after video of him punching a suspect during an arrest caught attention on social media.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported Tuesday that the Nevada Highway Patrol has an open and ongoing investigation into the Sept. 27 arrest in Sparks. NHP declined to release additional information.

VIDEO NHP Trooper placed on administrative leave after arrest of woman https://t.co/VUZEc7d8VI — RGJ.com (@rgj) October 13, 2020

The newspaper obtained surveillance video from the gas station where the arrest took place. It shows the trooper conducting a sobriety test on a woman and then her running away.

The two struggle and then the trooper punches the woman in the face.