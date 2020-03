LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The shooting suspect in the killing of Nevada Highway Patrol trooper in White Pine County Friday morning has been taken into custody, according to a Facebook post by the Elko Police Department.

The trooper was shot while trying to assist a motorist on U.S. 93 near Ely in northeastern Nevada around 5:45 a.m., according to NHP.

Multiple agencies took part in the search for the suspect.