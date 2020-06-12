NHP Trooper saves woman in distress near edge of overpass

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Officials are commending a Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper for possibly saving the life of a woman on June 1.

At around 10:50 that night, Troopers were dispatched to a call at the US 95/Russell Road overpass. According to the caller, there was a pedestrian standing outside of the fence on the overpass who was possibly suffering mental distress.

Trooper Rodriguez was the first on the scene, and he began to talk with the woman on the overpass. Once backup arrived, Trooper Rodriguez then climbed the fence on the overpass while continuing to comfort the woman.

Soon after that, the Henderson Fire Department arrived on the scene. Then, Trooper Rodriguez made his way closer to the woman. Trooper Rodriguez then let go of the fence with both hands and handcuffed the woman to the fence, securing her.

The Henderson Fire Department then used a ladder truck to get the woman down from the edge. She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“This was an amazing act of heroism. This is what I call going above and beyond the call of duty,” said Trooper Jason Buratczuk. “Trooper Rodriguez disregarded his own personal safety to save a citizen of the community who he did not know. The female was clearly having one of the worst days of her life, suffering severe mental distress and Trooper Rodriguez decided to take immediate action to save her life.”