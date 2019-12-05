NHP trooper saves cat trapped on freeway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol troopers came to the rescue of a cat trapped on busy I-15 during rush hour Wednesday.

According to NHP, the cat was on the center median. A passerby called to report the cat and troopers were able to locate it and remove it safely from the median.

Troopers say animals on the freeway is a common call and sometimes they can locate the animal and remove it safely, other times the animal is gone by the time they arrive.

The cat was taken to the Animal Foundation.