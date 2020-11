LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper came to the rescue this weekend and saved a kitten on Interstate 15.

NHP Trooper Faul saw the kitten on the shoulder of the I-15 and D Street Sunday morning.

According to NHP’s tweet, the trooper was able to corral the kitten and, of course, take a few selfies after safely rescuing it.

#kittenrescue This morning Trooper Faul saw this little guy on the shoulder on I-15 and D Street. She was able to coral the kitten. The cat will be going to the animal shelter to check for a chip. If no chip the kitten will be available for adoption. #CatsOfTwitter #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/IRyoFUGVCx — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 8, 2020

NHP says the animal shelter will check to see if the kitten is chipped. If a chip is not found, the kitten will be available for adoption.