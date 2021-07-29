NHP Trooper May dies at hospital days after being hit on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May was taken off life support and pronounced dead Thursday afternoon at University Medical Center. He was 46.

May was critically injured Tuesday when he was hit by a car that was being chased on Interstate 15 by other NHP troopers. The driver reportedly stole the car before leading officers on a chase that covered about 20 miles.

Gov. Steve Sisolak expressed his condolences on Twitter, saying in part, “Kathy and I express our deepest sympathies to his wife, his family, his loved ones and the entire law enforcement community during this incredibly difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

Sisolak’s office also says he plans to lower flags in May’s honor once services are finalized.

Metro wrote in an emotional tweet their “hearts are broken, and we are simply devastated.”

The North Las Vegas Police Department lamented, “Words cannot describe the devastation we feel over the loss of our brother in blue.”

Zero Fatalities also released a statement, which reads:

Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick wrote:

Trooper May gave his life in service to the residents and visitors of Clark County and this state. His premature death is a tragic loss for his family and friends, his colleagues, and all of us who appreciate the important public safety work of the Nevada Highway Patrol.” Marilyn Kirkpatrick, chairman, Clark County Commission

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue posted a message to social media sending their deepest condolences, saying:

May was placing stop-sticks on I-15 when the car hit him.

Rick McCann, head of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers union, told 8NewsNow that May went through the suspect’s windshield on impact.

The suspect continued on I-15 until troopers were able to spin the car near Sahara Avenue.

Officers surrounded the car quickly and shot the suspect when it appeared he was reaching for a weapon — possibly May’s gun. The suspect died at the scene. He has been identified as 60-year-old Douglas Joseph Claiborne.

May was taken from the car to a police helicopter that landed on I-15, and he was transported to University Medical Center.

“May joined the Nevada Department of Public Safety in April of 2008. He has served and protected the State of Nevada with the Highway Patrol Division since graduating from the Academy. Trooper May is 46 years old, a husband and father of two,” according to an NHP statement released on Wednesday.

The Injured Police Officer Fund (IPOF) has established a fund to assist Trooper May’s family.

For more information on the IPOF, please call 702-380-2840 or visit their website www.IPOF.Vegas.

May is the second NHP trooper killed in the past two years. NHP Sgt. Ben Jenkins, was shot and killed in White Pine County in March 2020 after stopping to assist a disabled driver on the highway.