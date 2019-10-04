NHP trooper fires gun at suspect, no one injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada Highway Patrol officer fired a shot at a man following a foot chase in the early hours of Friday morning. No one was injured.

The shooting happened on a U.S. 95 freeway ramp from Eastern Avenue around 12:20 a.m. causing Eastern Avenue to be closed from Cedar Avenue and Bonanza Road.

According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, troopers were responding to a call about a pedestrian, with a possible medical condition, laying down on the freeway off ramp. When the troopers were dealing with the pedestrian, another pedestrian began throwing rocks at them. Troopers chased that person on foot.

Butatczuk said a female trooper shot at the suspect when he refused commands. He was not struck. A second trooper used a taser to take the man into custody. The man was evaluated at a hospital and was released. He is facing charges of obstruction and fleeing.

The trooper will be put on routine paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.