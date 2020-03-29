NHP sergeant killed in line of duty escorted back home to Elko

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An NHP sergeant who lost his life in the line of duty on Friday is now home. On Saturday, Sgt. Ben Jenkins was escorted to Elko from Clark County Coroner’s Office by NHP.

On Friday, hundreds of law enforcement officers brought the fallen sergeant to Las Vegas after he was shot and killed during a traffic stop in White Pine County Friday morning.

NHP tweeted videos showing Nevadans waving flags and clapping to honor Sgt. Jenkins as they passed through different cities in Nevada.

You‘ve made it home, Sgt. Jenkins. Thank you, Elko, Nevada. 💙🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KysB4IGsjf — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) March 29, 2020

A fallen law enforcement officer never travels alone. Sgt. Jenkins’ procession route will follow: US-93 thru Alamo to SR-318, SR-318 thru Lund to US-6, US-6 to Ely, US-93 to Wells, then IR-80 to Elko. We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support as we carry our hero home. pic.twitter.com/XjJXY0kyMX — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) March 28, 2020

“A fallen law enforcement officer never travels alone,” the agency said on Twitter.

NHP says Jenkins dedicated his life to serving. He is survived by his wife, mother, four children and five grandchildren.

A GoFundMe has started on behalf of Sergeant Jenkins’ family. To donate, CLICK HERE.

You can also find more information about donating to the Injured Police Officers Fund by CLICKING HERE.

Bank accounts have also been set up to donate. The Wells Fargo account number is 5906636682, and the Nevada State Bank account number is 5795937738.