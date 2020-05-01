NHP seeks witnesses to hit-and-run on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run on Boulder Highway near Lamb April 30. The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m.

According to an NHP investigation, a dark red or maroon SUV was traveling northbound on Boulder Highway north of Lamb when it struck a woman crossing outside a marked crosswalk. The pedestrian was walking eastbound across Boulder Highway when she was hit by the left front of the vehicle.

Authorities say the SUV fled and did not stop.

The pedestrian is reported to be stable at Sunrise Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have information or witnessed the crash, contact NHP at 702-486-4100. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.