NHP: Seeking witness of I-15, northern 215 deadly motorcyclist crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking information on a fatal crash that occurred in August involving a three-wheel motorcyclist.

According to NHP, it happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 along the I-15 and the northern 215 transition ramp.

Photo Courtesy: NHP

The release states a black 2020 Can-Am RD Ryker three-wheel motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-15 approaching the ramp.

For unknown reasons the vehicle entered the painted gore area and struck a construction barrel, ejecting the rider.

Photo Courtesy: NHP

An unknown light-colored sedan and an unknown dark blue sedan (possibly a 2016 Hyundai with front end damage and partially missing the front bumper) both struck the rider and continued traveling northbound without stopping.

The rider died from injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The male rider has been identified as 71-year-old William Greg Whitnet of Henderson.

NHP is asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.