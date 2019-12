LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol went to the rescue Monday to save a cat that found its way onto a center median near I-15 and the US95.

NHP tweeted that the cat is currently at the Animal Foundation.

#kittyrescue This morning Troopers rescued this cat from the center median near I-15 and the US95. The cat is currently at the Animal Foundation. Hopefully this cutie finds a fur ever home. #animalrescue #9lives #catrescue #lasvegas #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/hu8i2yjiVv — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 23, 2019

How does a kitty for Christmas sound? Go rescue this little guy!