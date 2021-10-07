NHP reveals details, video of fatal shooting of unarmed suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol released details and video from Sunday morning’s deadly trooper-involved shooting. The suspect was not armed but appeared to make several motions as if he was going to point a gun at troopers.

The shooting happened Sunday morning on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Pabco Road, far east of Las Vegas.

The suspect, 41-year-old Adrian Zarate-Cervantes, was in a fight with his wife, when he called 911, according to NHP Col. Anne Carpenter. Trooper Michael Abbate first stopped Zarate-Cervantes around 8:19 a.m. Trooper Mark Willner arrived three minutes later.

Col. Carpenter said both troopers gave orders for Zarate-Cervantes to exit the vehicle with his hands up. Both body-worn camera video and dashcam video appear to show Zarate-Cervantes reach into his waistband, behind his back, as if he was trying to grab a gun.

“The suspect stood up, made a motion that could not be mistaken for anything other than drawing a firearm, and pointed it in the direction of Trooper Abbate,” said Col. Carpenter.

Trooper Abbate opened fire first, hitting Zarate-Cervantes, who reached into his waistband for a second time. At that time, both Troopers opened fire, hitting Zarate-Cervantes again.

WARNING: Video provided by the Nevada Highway Patrol is very graphic and not suited for sensitive viewers:

Troopers ordered the woman out of the vehicle and immediately began first aid on Zarate-Cervantes, but he died at the scene.

Zarate-Cervantes would have faced charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, and battery domestic violence if he had survived.

Both Troopers are on routine leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories